Lake Worth Trojans hit the weights, hoping summer work pays off this fall

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Monday marked the start of summer workouts for many teams across South Florida, including the Lake Worth High School Trojans.

After a tough couple of years, the team is back to work, hoping to change the narrative of Lake Worth High School football.

WATCH BELOW: Lake Worth High football team works to change narrative

New Coach, New Hope: Lake Worth High football team works to change narrative

"Everybody thinks of Lakes as a losing team," said senior Lamar Williams. "So, having Coach Von (LeVon Barnett Jr.) and the new coaching staff come in, it's starting to build our name up."

Barnett is in his first year as head coach and knows that a successful season starts in the spring and summer.

"It starts with building discipline," Barnett said. "Getting bigger, stronger and faster, and that's why I'm just trying to be in here consistently, and it also helps build their mind. So once we get on the field, we can play fast and finish strong."

Although their records haven't led to the postseason the last few years, they're hoping this group will help turn the tide for the future.

"Last year was so much different," senior Bryan Frazil said. "They didn't really want it as much. This year we are working. We got new coaches, new players coming in, we're hungry."