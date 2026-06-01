Woman faces attempted murder, arson charges after house fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman is facing charges including attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting fire to a bedroom door while a 62-year-old woman was inside the room Sunday night.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and active house fire at around 9:05 p.m. in the 1500 block of SE Airoso Boulevard. When they arrived, they found flames inside the residence and immediately worked to evacuate everyone safely.

The investigation revealed that the victim first noticed smoke coming from underneath her bedroom door and discovered Michelle Picard, 26, standing nearby when she opened it.

When the victim attempted to retrieve a fire extinguisher, Picard allegedly physically attacked her and tried to prevent her from putting out the fire. Police say Picard made threatening statements and attempted to push the victim toward the flames.

The victim managed to escape to a bathroom, lock the door, and call 911. During the emergency call, Picard could be heard banging on the bathroom door in the background.

Officers found Picard outside the residence and detained her. She resisted arrest, causing injuries to one officer's leg and requiring another officer to receive treatment for smoke inhalation. Both officers were treated at a local hospital and released.

PSLPD

The victim was also hospitalized for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. Picard was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation before being cleared and transported to jail.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene Investigators, St. Lucie County Fire District, and the State Fire Marshal's Office all responded to investigate the incident. Fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set.

Picard faces charges of attempted murder, arson and resisting arrest without violence. Her total bond amount if $510,000.

The fire damaged the residence, prompting the American Red Cross to assist the victim with temporary housing and support services.

Police emphasized this was an isolated domestic incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains active and ongoing.