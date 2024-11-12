Lake Worth Christian School basketball star with 4.9 GPA ready to soar at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — College dreams will become a reality for many area high school athletes on Wednesday. That's when players, outside of football, can begin signing scholarship agreements with their future universities.

That includes a Lake Worth Christian School basketball star who is ready to soar at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach on a basketball scholarship.

A 4.0 grade point average is not just an accomplishment but also a recognition of commitment and hard work.

For student-athlete Landen Harwood of Lake Worth Christian, his accomplishment of a 4.9 GPA began years ago.

EyeDontSpeak/Instagram Landen Harwood has shown to be a fierce competitor on and off the court, tallying a 4.9 GPA in the classroom.

"My parents always made it a top priority for me to get good grades," Harwood said. "I always kept my focus on school first."

It's also about conquering the challenge.

"It's not easy," Harwood said. "It's a lot of nights of extra homework and studying for tests. The AP classes are not fun sometimes, but I figured it out."

While class work has been prioritized, it was back in pre-K that his father introduced him to his first love: basketball.

"My dad played in college at PBA (Palm Beach Atlantic) nearby," Harwood said. "He's pretty much taught me everything I know."

WPTV Lake Worth Christian School basketball coach Matt Wargo speaks about what Landen Harwood has meant to his program since he began playing as a freshman.

Lake Worth Christian School basketball coach Matt Wargo said his star player has been a key member of the team at an early age.

"He's been varsity since he was a freshman, a freshman starter, and he's been a captain since his sophomore year," Wargo said.

The coach raved about Harwood's leadership on and off the court.

"It's what a coach wants in a player, especially a leader," Wargo said. "Being able to have that guy set the standard for what you want the program to be."

Harwood's dedication in the classroom and on the hardwood helped land him a full scholarship at Division II Embry Riddle where he will major in business management.

"It's a little nervous. I can't lie, but I'm really just excited, to be honest, because I'm 100% committed here," Harwood said. "I have no doubts it's going to be great. I'm just ready to get after it."