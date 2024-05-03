King's Academy boys volleyball team defeats Seminole Ridge to claim district title

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The district title for boys volleyball was on the line Thursday night as King's Academy squared off against Seminole Ridge.

For the last three seasons, the two schools have duked it out to see who would be district winners.

Two years ago it was the Hawks and last year it was the Lions who took the title.

"They're a great team, great program and we are going to have to play a near faultless game," Seminole Ridge boys volleyball coach Scott Barnwell said. "But I think the kids are prepared, and we are ready to rock and roll."

It was a close first set, but John Casey put away a winner to give the Lions for the first set.

King's Academy also took the second set, but Seminole Ridge and players like Stephen Barnes kept fighting.

WPTV Micah Tumas was among the players who helped lead King's Academy to another district title this year.

But King's Academy proved too much for Seminole Ridge, closing the match out in three straight sets and claiming back-to-back district titles.

"Yes, absolutely amazing. They played phenomenally," King's Academy boys volleyball coach Danielle McCoy said. "They played together, with a lot of energy and it was a lot of fun."

"It's a great group of guys this year just like last year," senior Micah Tumas, who is committed to playing at the University of California-Irvine, said. "A lot of people graduated, so it's amazing that we got the same chemistry and could pull off another district championship."

Both teams will now be turning their focus to regionals. Those games are set for May 7.