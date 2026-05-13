Jupiter softball team rallies past Boone 7-1, advances to regional finals

JUPITER, Fla. — What a year it's been for Jupiter High School's girls' softball team.

A 20-3 record and a district title have led them to the driver's seat in the regional tournament.

Jupiter High School softball defeats Orlando-Boone in regionals

Jupiter claimed a No. 1 seed, and with that comes home-field advantage.

On Tuesday, they hosted Orlando-Boone in the regional Region 2-7A semifinals.

The Warriors would head into the fourth inning down 1-0, but bases loaded would take care of that, as Sawyer Clement would rope this one out to left field, clearing the bags, and put 3 more on the board for Jupiter.

In the fifth, the Warriors would rally and add a few more runs to cushion their lead. Jupiter defeated Boone 7-1, and they are headed to the regional finals.

"They really believe in themselves to get the line moving, and there was a middle of the game," said Jupiter softball coach Steve Ahern. "Things weren't going our way, but we can get the line moving, get people on base at any time in the order, and that's what they believe in, and they've done a great job doing that."

The regional finals are set for May 14 in Jupiter. The Warriors' opponent has not been named yet.