JUPITER, Fla. — Congratulations are in order for Jupiter High School's yearbook staff for winning a national award for their 2023-2024 yearbook publication.

In the world of scholastic journalism, several awards mark a big difference for stellar publications, separating them from the rest.

WATCH: Jupiter High School's yearbook team works hard to achieve impressive award

Jupiter High School's 'The Chieftain' yearbook staff wins Pacemaker award

Jupiter High's yearbook, The Chieftain, won the Pacemaker award from the National Scholastic Press Association. It’s an award given to books that push the bar on design and storytelling methods.

WPTV reported on the yearbook staff's great efforts in March and showed all the work it takes to wrap a whole year of memories into one book that accurately captures the school year for thousands of students.

Jupiter Jupiter High School yearbook staff creates record-breaking book Victor Jorges

It was the school's biggest yearbook to date with over 400 pages, capturing Jupiter High's 3,100 students.

The Chieftain's advisor, Ericka Muncy, sent WPTV a statement about the win:

“Jupiter High School's yearbook staff is beyond thrilled to win their first Pacemaker Award from the National Scholastic Press Association. Winners were announced in Seattle over the weekend. The Pacemaker is the top award in the nation for scholastic journalism. We were the only yearbook program in the state of Florida to get the Pacemaker, and we hope to continue this amazing win streak moving forward! Yearbook distribution day is here and it's the best day for the yearbook staff because they get to see first-hand how excited their peers are when they see the book and appreciate all their hard work.”

