Jupiter Community High School football team looks to repeat undefeated regular season after early playoff exit

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Community High School football team had a standout 2025 season, finishing with an undefeated regular season and a district title. But a first-round playoff exit left the Warriors feeling like a state championship slipped away.

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"It was great. You know, we worked so hard and to see all the pay off," senior Harrison Fitzgerald said. "You see everything got better throughout the year and you win one game and you gotta go play the next one and to keep rolling and winning. It's a huge, huge feeling, it feels amazing."

Senior Brendan Hollinger said the early exit has him motivated heading into the new season.

"I'm definitely coming in with a little bit of a chip," Hollinger said. "I mean, I'm not holding any grudges, but I think we are we should go 10-0 again."

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Senior Nick Bothe echoed that sentiment.

"Last year, we came up a little bit short and I feel like that really isn't us," Bothe said. "So, I feel like this year we're going to work a little bit harder in everything we do."

With about a month left before the fall season, first-year head coach Josh Brooks said his players are driven by what happened in the playoffs.

"They don't want to be in that same situation," Brooks said. "They're just trying to get there, trying to get stronger and hopefully, next time we are in that spot, we end up on the positive side of it."

Many of the schedules have been released and Jupiter will take the field for their first game on Aug. 13 at home against Seminole Ridge.