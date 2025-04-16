Jupiter Community High School brings 5 athletes to FHSAA Weightlifting State Championships

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Community High School student Kaden Quick was a self-proclaimed "chess guy", having placed 4th in states and competing in nationals.

His good friend, Niko Casella, was a football player.

However, when the teens spoke with their dads, they were steered into a different path, both joining the Jupiter High weightlifting program as freshmen.

"My dad and grandpa, they've always lifted. So, I thought it would be fun," Quick said.

In 1995, weightlifting was made a Florida High School Athletic Association sport. 30 years later, Jupiter Community High School brought five athletes to the State Championship and earned a state runner-up— Casella— and a state winner— Quick.

Kevin Fluery became the school's weightlifting coach 8 years ago.

"It was fun watching these guys evolve and then getting to our senior year and being like, 'Hey, this is our time,'" Fluery said. "We sure were pleasantly surprised at this."

The accomplishment meant a lot to both Casella and Quick.

"Finishing second this year was a lot, and having the people at state was a lot more fun," said Casella, placing 2nd in the 219-pound division. "Just it being the last meet with all of my friend’s competition was a lot."

Quick won the state title at 183 pounds.

"All the days of not staying up late of putting in all the hard work felt like it paid off," Quick said. "It was such an amazing moment."