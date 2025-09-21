JUPITER, Fla. — At 5 years old, Dorian Fauntleroy had one dream after watching his older cousin play at Virginia Tech.

"One day, I was telling my parents I really want to play football," Fauntleroy said.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Kendall Hyde sits down with Dorian

Jupiter Christian quarterback Dorian Fauntleroy earns D1 offers after impressive camp performances

His fascination with the sport began when he watched his cousin hit the gridiron, but there was one problem.

"My mom wasn't too fond of it at the time," Fauntleroy said.

So his dad did a little sneaking.

"My dad took me to football practice, and my mom was like, 'Where have you guys been all day?'. I was like football practice," Fauntleroy said.

After a heart-to-heart between the three family members, Fauntleroy's football journey began.

That journey led him to Oxbridge Academy for his first two years of high school.

"I enjoyed Oxbridge, the people there, the teachers, they were awesome, very welcoming," Fauntleroy said.

In his two years at Oxbridge, the team went 9-9. Going into his junior year, he felt it was time for a change, so he transferred to Jupiter Christian.

"It was a better fit for me, scheme-wise, coaching-wise, and environmental-wise, so that I can play at the next level," Fauntleroy said.

With the goal of becoming a Division I football player, he and his parents talked to Coach Baz Alfred at Jupiter Christian about what he could do to become a highly recruited player.

"I think when it comes to quarterbacks and college recruiting you got to go out there and they got to see you throw. So you got to be out there and you got to hit as many camps as you can," Alfred said.

The quarterback did just that, hitting several camps. None was more impressive than his showing at the Under Armour Next Camp in Miami.

"I got to compete with a lot of great quarterbacks, I got to learn a lot of things from a lot of great coaches and ultimately be able to perform well and put my name out there," Fauntleroy said.

Performing well might be an understatement. Over the summer, he racked up offers from Arkansas, UCF, Rhode Island and Western Kentucky.

The knowledge he gained from the coaches has him projected to throw for 20 touchdowns and rush for 20 as a junior, with his eyes set on the prize.

"State championship," Fauntleroy said.

