WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jupiter Christian headed out to King's Academy for their spring match-up, hoping they can show everyone what could be around the corner, come August.

If you’re the Jupiter Christian Eagles, there isn’t much to fix from your 2025 season, packed with a 12-1 record, and a SSAA state title.

Jupiter Christian and King's Academy end spring on a positive note

“Getting the young guys coached up," said Jupiter Christian coach Baz Alfred. "Coaches did a great job during the spring and we just decided to put it all on show and put it on a good show tonight at King's Academy.”

As for the King's Academy Lions, they are looking for a big change in the upcoming season.

A 5-6 record left King's Academy searching for answers as the 2026 season approaches.

“Really it’s a great look because you lose your senior class, so you’re gonna try to find out who’s your leaders, who’s gonna step up," said King's Academy coach Dan Burack. "But it’s just a good time to get a good evaluation and to see what’s the culture gonna be like coming in summer with a bunch of new guys.”

Spring is a great way for these teams to gauge their upside for the new year.

Lions would get on the board first and force the Eagles to try to tie things up with less than two seconds left before the half.

Ethan Thomas would be found in the back of the end zone and bring it in for the tying score just at the half. But King's Academy would go right back at them with the same strategy.

There was less than a minute left in the game, as Sean Victor reeled it in for the tie. That would leave the score knotted at 14 to end the spring.

Both of these coaches are happy with what they saw, the good and bad of having these kind of spring games. They're hoping they can fix all of it before the summer ends and we see that first game in August.