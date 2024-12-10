John I. Leonard High School wins district championship in theater

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At first glance this may look like your typical classroom.

But for those who study here, say its a comfort zone, a space for kids to be themselves and learn the art of theater.

"I found out John I. Leornard never had a theater department. This is the first time that we've had a theater department in over 20 years," said Program Director Jordyn DeClemente.

She admits participation in theater, has always been part of growing up.

"It's really my passion," she said.

A passion that two years ago she started at John I. Leonard High School.

"Sophomore year I was looking for classes to go into, because I wanted something fun,” said Arianna Lacenda, a senior theater member.

"Honestly, I didn't want to go my whole high school career without doing at least one extracurricular activity. Theater seemed like the easiest, so I did it,” said Jomar Aime, a fellow senior theater member.

It admittedly took some time for attitudes to change at the Greenacres school.

"Last year when we first started, no one wanted to come to practice," said DeClemente.

It wasn't until after a meeting where DeClemente implored students to give theater a chance, that she saw a dramatic change.

In fact, the team is now one of the tops in the area and after qualifying for the District Championship Critics Choice Award.

They decided to perform the song "Be Prepared" from The Lion King.

"I would go in during my lunch period and would help and assist the large group and help with their dancing abilities and keep them in check," said Jeannie Beneche, a senior theater member.

Among the standout performances was the vocals of student Jomar Aime.

"We were all so nervous. After that we were all like we did so bad. They're not going to give us a good score,” said Lacenda.

We'll those nerves were wrong and the team scored 59/60 for their performance, securing the District X Critics Choice Championship.

"When you actually pull it off and people are applauding you, because you actually did something amazing that inspired them, it's pretty inspiring," said Aime.