Jensen Beach High School volleyball star Raegan Richardson hopes to help Falcons soar to another state title

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — This week's student-athlete of the week comes from Jensen Beach High School.

The Falcons volleyball team has become a factory at producing big talent and claiming state titles.

That includes Raegan Richardson, who head coach Mike Sawtelle credits for last year's state title run.

"Raegan's gifts as a setter go without saying," Sawtelle said. "She is probably one of the hardest working players we've ever had at this position, and the fact that she commits herself to this sport allows us to be successful."

Since her freshman year, Richardson has been the backbone of this team.

As the Falcons prepare for the 2023 season, Richardson and the Falcons are looking for a chance to claim another ring.