Jensen Beach HS football team enters season with 'chip' on its shoulder after early playoff exit last year

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — With the high school football season just about a month away, teams across the state are hard at work.

WPTV headed out to Jensen Beach on Monday to see how the Falcons are preparing for Week 1.

"I feel like we have a lot more to prove even though we've been exponential in our growth these past few years," linebacker Julius Puryear, who has committed to play at Delaware, said. "We definitely want to strive for getting that chip. We want to get a ring on our finger before we're gone because it is my last year."

WPTV Julius Puryear explains what the team's mindset is ahead of the start of the football season.

Jensen Beach claimed another district title after a strong 9-2 season last year. But a first-round knockout in the playoffs left them wanting more.

"It has put a chip on our shoulder for our kids because the year before we made it to the third round and we lost to Mainland [High School in Daytona Beach]," Jensen Beach football coach Tim Caffey said. "So our kids have been there done that. Now, it's put up or shut up for us."

With a handful of new faces on the team, many of these seniors believe this is their year.

WPTV Jensen Beach football coach Tim Caffey shares how his team is preparing for the upcoming season.

"You'll definitely see us click a lot earlier," senior Jonathan Ahern said. "We've been putting in a lot of work. We got started a little late last year because we were so new with each other. This year we've had a lot of time to get familiar with this offense. Coach Caffey has done a great job with getting our new guys situated. We are going to be ready to go Week 1."

With the season now on the horizon, the Falcons are eager to prove themselves yet again.

"We want to gel, keep the main thing, the main thing, stay Jensen Beach," Caffey said.