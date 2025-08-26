Jamar Thompson of West Boca Raton High School garners interest from top college football programs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Coaches at West Boca Community High School have created a championship culture.

Last season, they broke a decade-long drought of Palm Beach County Schools not winning the state championship.

WATCH BELOW: West Boca HS star recruited by top college football programs

West Boca Raton HS star garners interest from top college football programs

"It was an amazing year, right. Sometimes you have some special times in your life, and I think definitely for the kids, but even for us old guys, this was a special year," Jason Reid, one of the defensive coaches for the West Boca Bulls, said.

Reid prides himself on his guys being tough and skilled.

At the top of that list is Jamar Thompson, a big four-star defensive lineman, who's currently one of the top-rated players in the county.

"First off, I just want to say thank God. I mean, without him, it isn't possible," Thompson said.

He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs almost 275 pounds.

Thompson is hard to miss, and he's being recruited by the best college football programs in the country.

It's a spotlight he's dreamed of since he was a kid.

"When I first started playing football, I started to fall in love with it," Thompson said.

He has offers from several Power Five programs in the country, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and now Ohio State.

"It's a real blessing to get an offer from Ohio State. (One of Buckeye coaches) called me and told me how he liked my film as a player," Thompson said.

Last season, as a sophomore, he led West Boca Raton in sacks and tackles for loss.

Now, as a junior, he wants to do that and repeat as champs.