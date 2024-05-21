'It was nerve-racking': John Carroll falls 4-1 in the Final Four of state tournament

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — After knocking off the top two seeds in the regional rounds of this year's FHSAA Softball tournament, the John Carroll Lady Rams Softball team punched their ticket to the Final Four to face off with last year's state champs.

The John Carroll Rams knew they had a big test when they learned they'd face University Christian.

The team's coach shared his emotions with WPTV ahead of the showdown.

WPTV Head coach Rico Rosado says he was was nervous before the big day.

"Oh, I don't think I'll sleep tonight. I'm nervous and my coach Jen sits the girls down for the last practice and gives him the whole speech. He's going to be nervous tomorrow make sure you have everything," head coach Rico Rosado said. "Make sure your shoelaces are tied, belts buckled, and the right colors because you don't want him to lose it."

The school wanted to ensure the school body showed its support, so it allowed students and staff to watch the game live.

"Oh my goodness, we are so excited for our Lady Rams to be playing in the state championship playoffs today," Principal Corey Heroux said.

WPTV Principal Corey Heroux says the school is excited to play in the state championship playoffs.

The excitement was felt inside the gymnasium as students chanted their support during the Final Four match-up.

"It's been fun. They had a great season, they traveled all around and played a lot of great competition and we (the baseball team) were there the whole time to support them," junior baseball player Camrin Weeks said. "I'm super excited to see where the season takes them."

WPTV Junior baseball player Camrin Weeks says he's looking forward to next season.

Early in the game, the Lady Rams fell behind 4-0, but in a last-second effort, the girls were able to score one run, but it was not enough as the girls fell to the defending champs 4-1.

"It was definitely nerve-racking. I was praying for them the whole time. It was a sad outcome, but maybe they will have an even better one next year," sophomore Kali Clive said.

WPTV Sophomore Kali Clive says she thinks the Rams will win in the next few years.

She has high hopes for the squad. Aside from senior captain and shortstop Sophia Loreto, their entire roster is returning.

"I'm very hopeful for the future of our Lady Rams," Clive said. "I think that with our growth and as they grow, they're definitely going to have a state title under their belt in the next few years."