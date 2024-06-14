'I feel really good with this season': Palm Beach Central's Broncos look to build off last year's success

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Unity.

It’s more than just matching outfits and well-timed chants.

For Palm Beach Central, it’s a lifestyle they’re creating for 2024.

“The most important time and place is the summer and in the weight room," said Palm Beach Central Coach Kevin Thompson. "That’s where you build unity, that’s where you build a team. That’s where you see guys sweat, guys work as hard as they can. So you can see your partner, your friend, your teammate bust his butt. So now you believe in him. I can trust that guy when the regular season come.”

After claiming their first regional title in 2023, these Broncos are now looking forward to more.

“First state championship in school history would definitely be a good one," said senior Frank Vomero. "That’s something you remember for the rest of your life. Being a part of that would definitely be a really cool experience. I think we got a good shot.”

The school's first state title is now the focus for this season.

“I feel really good with this season," said senior Anthony Sriboonlue. "We just gotta build more chemistry. I feel like we had a really good chance at winning states.”