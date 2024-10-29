High standards: Jupiter High School football team has highest GPA in state

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Community High School football team is looking to end the season strong and move into the playoffs.

Many of the team's players said the reasons for their success are the coaching staff and the focus in the classroom.

For the last two years, the Warriors football team has had the highest GPA of any high school team in the state of Florida, a statistic verified by the School District of Palm Beach County.

"These kids are well equipped when they get here. They have high academic standards," said Jupiter High School athletic director Scott Selvidge.

Selvidge said it's a standard maintained by team captain and senior linebacker Ryan Senecal.

"His attitude is contagious. It's infectious. He plays so hard every play. He approaches his school work the same way," Selvidge said.

Senecal said he's only received one B, and the rest of his grades are As. Whether it's sports or grades, it's all healthy competition to him.

"All my friends have straight As. So I try to keep up with them" Senecal said. "It's like competition we have."

Senecal said the focus he has in the classroom helps him focus on the field. So far, he has at least 40 tackles this season. His priorities at the moment are helping his team finish the regular season strong and getting past the first round of the playoffs.

"We're just gonna take it like a regular season game. Regular how we do. Just one opponent. We can't think about the next. We'll focus on that one opponent and just go from there," Senecal said.