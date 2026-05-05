Fort Pierce Central Cobras girls flag football strikes again, advances to 3rd straight regional title game

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Two local girls' flag football teams squared off in Wellington Monday night to see who would punch their ticket to the Regional title game.

Although the Wellington Wolverines had home-field advantage, Fort Pierce Central brought the noise to make it feel like a neutral site.

Fort Pierce girls flag football heads to regional title game

It wouldn't take long for the Cobras to strike first and take an early 6-0 lead, but Wellington would have an answer of their own just before the half.

But in the second half, it would be Central who would take control of the scoreboard and shut down the Wolverine offense.

A game-sealing pick-six by Naelah Breary would put the game away with the Cobras winning 18-6.

Central is now heading back to the Regional Championship once again.

"For the girls to buy into that philosophy that's so unique," said Fort Pierce Central head coach Nick Clements. "It really is a testament to them because not only do they trust us, the coaches, but they trust each other to get the job done, and that some, as a coach, you love to see.”

This is the third straight regional championship appearance for the Cobras, who find themselves just three wins away from the ultimate goal of a state title.

The Regional Championship will take place on May 7.