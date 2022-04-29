Watch
Former South Florida high school football star Sam Bruce dies after crash, seizure

Dismissed by Hurricanes before ever playing game, receiver helped St. Thomas Aquinas High School win back-to-back state titles
Sam Bruce at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Jim Rassol/South Florida SunSentinel
Sam Bruce, pictured here during his playing days at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, has died at the age of 24.
Sam Bruce at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Posted at 9:24 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 09:42:35-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former South Florida high school star has died after a seizure led to a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Sam Bruce, a former wide receiver at St. Thomas Aquinas High School who went on to sign with the Miami Hurricanes in college, died Thursday morning at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson told WPTV.

Bruce, 24, was driving Wednesday shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he suffered a seizure and crashed his vehicle on Northwest 22nd Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next morning.

RELATED: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident are not suspicious and foul play is not suspected," Adamson said.

Bruce, who is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Isaac Bruce, helped the Raiders win back-to-back state titles in high school, amassing more than 1,300 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He later signed with the Hurricanes but never played for them after he was kicked off in 2016 for "multiple violations of team rules."

St. Thomas Aquinas paid tribute to him in a social media post Thursday night.

