Forest Hill Falcons football team looks to build winning culture with young roster in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday night football in Palm Beach County is special.

With 30 teams over the years claiming state championships, the history is rich, and Forest Hill High School wants in on it.

WATCH BELOW: Forest Hill looks to build winning culture with young roster

Forest Hill HS Falcons rebuild with youth and leadership

"If anyone is from West Palm, they know that if Forest Hill was on the schedule, they could go ahead and check a W," head coach Evan Williams, a Forest Hill alum, said.

So, as you'd expect, he doesn't like that his school was overlooked for many years, so as a second-year head coach, he's bringing new life into his team.

"The biggest thing is leading by example. There's just so many things these kids don't know," said Williams.

As it stands, the team has only six seniors, so it's made up mostly of first- and second-year students.

So while the coach is teaching most of his team the basics, he's leaning on quarterback Rhys McBryan to lead on the field and by example.

"It's been great. I've been in this program since I was a freshman, so it's been those four years, and it's been a long time coming," said McBryan.

A long time coming indeed. Since he's been on the team, The Hill has gone 14-21, but this year he's seeing a lot of promise from this team.

"We got a lot of good guys coming up that are only freshmen, sophomores, juniors, but they're getting tons of playing time, and by the time they're seniors, they're going to be good players," said McBryan.

Some very promising players on this team are showing leadership and talent, like the junior do-it-all athlete Nick Seal, who had the game of a lifetime in week three.

"I had three touchdowns: two receiving, one rushing, and the game-winning two-point conversion," said Seal.

I told you it was a game of a lifetime, but it also gave a young team battling adversity a big-time confidence boost.

"We just need to stay mentally locked in and do the little things right, and if we can play as a team, we can win," said Seal.