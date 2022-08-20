'Football Night in South Florida' debuts with high school kickoff classics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High school football kicked off Friday night throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Several area schools took part in the preseason kickoff classics, pitting unfamiliar foes against each other in a dry run for the upcoming season.

Benjamin 20, Palm Beach Gardens 18

In the game of the night, @chauncey_333 stayed with the ball and @BenjaminBucsFB picked up a big Kickoff Classic victory. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/9cgQDYf6WV — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 20, 2022

In the game of the night, Benjamin used a strong second half – a late touchdown – to pick up the close crosstown victory.

John Carroll 34, Port St Lucie 0

WATCH:@CoachGroody17 and @JCGoldenRams taking care of business on both sides of the ball on Friday night to pickup a Kickoff Classic victory. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/jmDrfoKb3d — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 20, 2022

John Carroll took care of business on both offense and defense. Coming off back-to-back reigonal final appearances, the Golden Rams picked up the shutout victory.

Cardinal Newman 63, Jupiter Christian 7

Defense, defense, defense in the Kokell Bowl (is anybody else calling it that?).@Corneilus21 and @FPWestwoodFB with the hard fought double OT victory on Friday night. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/xmDDMvvAwv — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 20, 2022

The Eagles must have felt good about an 80-yard touchdown pass to end the first quarter. The only issue was that Cardinal Newman had already jumped out to a 35-0 lead. The Crusaders got it done on the ground, through the air and on special teams as Cardinal Newman dominated before Thursday night's trip out to the muck to take on Pahokee.

Fort Pierce Westwood 18, Forest Hill 12 (2OT) (https://twitter.com/ESPNTop63/status/1560854119245553665?s=20&t=sJN4CzCVYAFpsGvlFgYnIQ [twitter.com])

The defenses were on display in a battle between two coaches making their debuts with their schools. Fort Pierce Westwood held on for the win in double overtime.

Royal Palm Beach 16, West Boca 14

WATCH:@WestBocaBullsFB tried to spoil the return of @CoachKenyon to the sideline. @RpbhsA keeps fighting and ends up with a Kickoff Classic victory on Friday night. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/xa3gx2hqam — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 20, 2022

Chuck Kenyon made his return to South Florida coaching Friday night. West Boca's Kenyon is serving as a head coach in the area for the first time since 2018. The West Boca defense forced two turnovers in the first half. A fourth-down gamble turned into eight points early on, but it's Royal Palm Beach that picked up the victory as the Wildcats won.

Boynton Beach 35, St. John Paul 0

It was the Bobby Smith show in Boynton Beach. The senior running back showed why he's one of the top backs in the area with three first-half touchdowns. The Tigers, coming off an 8-3 season, knocked off St. John Paul 35-0 and will travel to Forest Hill next week, while St. John Paul opens its season at Port St. Lucie.

Martin County 47, Seminole Ridge 0

We had to go to air with @WPTV to capture @DeeFye1 showing off his speed on special teams for @MartinCoSports on Friday. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/aOliRe42Vo — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 20, 2022

Martin County, coming off an undefeated regular season, made the trip to Seminole Ridge and Chopper 5 was there for it. Denzel Alexander showed why he is part of ESPN 106.3's Top 63 with a long touchdown run and a punt return for a touchdown. The Tigers will have some big shoes to fill but were victorious.

