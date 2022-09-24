Martin County too much for South Fork in 'Martin Bowl'

STUART, Fla. — Here's all the high school gridiron action from Friday, Sept. 23.

No. 7 Martin County 35, South Fork 7

WATCH:



It was the 39th annual Martin Bowl on Friday night and the trophy will be staying with @CountyTigers_fb for another year. #highschoolfootball @coachrodharris @Jayden__Vega @DeeFye1 pic.twitter.com/5fCWzzu5vw — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 24, 2022

South Fork traveled to No. 7 Martin County for the 39th annual "Martin Bowl."

The Tigers entered the night winners of nine of the last 12 in this series.

Quarterback Jayden Vega got the first score of the evening on the ground and the Tigers never looked back. They held the Bulldogs to just two first downs in the first half.

Martin County scored five touchdowns and added a safety to win this one 35-7.

They bounce back from last week's loss to improve to 4-1, while South Fork drops to 1-4.

Martin County leads the all-time series 23-16.

No. 4 Pahokee 38, No. 9 Palm Beach Gardens 30

WATCH:@Pahokee_MSHS jumped out a big lead and then had to fend off a tough Palm Beach Gardens on Friday to keep their win streak going. @ForexxManny @austnsimmons #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/6snLHlp7KU — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 24, 2022

It was a top 10 battle as No. 4 Pahokee paid a visit to No. 9 Palm Beach Gardens.

Gardens was able to get 14 points on the board after some turnovers, but Pahokee had its way with 32 first half points.

But the show wasn't done. Gardens came storming back, but it wouldn't be enough as Pahokee won 38-30.

Inlet Grove 25, Seminole Ridge 10 (Third Quarter)

Inlet Grove notched back-to-back wins after dropping its opener, but it faced a tough opponent in undefeated Seminole Ridge.

Inlet Grove opened the third quarter with a touchdown to give them a 25-10 lead. Then mother nature intervened.

The game was delayed after that score. There's no word on when or if it will be continued.

Glades Central 12, Dwyer 7 (Halftime)

Dwyer running back Alex St. Julien scored a touchdown to give Dwyer a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but a fumble by St. Julien led to a Glades Central touchdown.

Then on the next drive, Purdue commitment Semaj Demps torched the Dwyer defense, putting Glades ahead 12-7 before a halftime weather delay.

The game is tentatively scheduled to resume Monday at 6 p.m.

No. 1 Vero Beach 21, Miami Palmetto 17

WATCH:@VBFootball got tested on Friday night but @TylerAronson9, @VandreviusJ and the Vero D kept them perfect on the year. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/Hyew4rkdBV — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 24, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the game for the coin toss.

Palmetto took the early lead with two turnovers in the first quarter, including one near the end zone. But the Vero Beach defense stepped up and took control that helped the offense get on the board, scoring two quick touchdowns.

It was back and forth until the fourth quarter when Vero Beach took the lead for the final time.

A big defensive stand on fourth down at the 6-yard line sealed the victory as the Fighting Indians remain undefeated.

Fort Pierce Westwood 48, Glades Day 0

First-year Fort Pierce Westwood head coach Chris Kokell must've had the best pregame speech of his life because his team came out swinging.

The 45-0 shutout victory at home was the first time since 2020 that Fort Pierce Westwood scored more than 45 points in a game.

Fort Pierce Westwood is off to its best start since 2020.

While Fort Pierce Westwood improves to 3-1, Glades Day drops to 1-4.

Forest Hill 26, Lake Worth 21

WATCH:@thehillfootball battled back and forth with Lake Worth on Friday night but at the end they were able to even up their record at 2-2 on the year. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/XyPbCRmaeA — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 24, 2022

It was the hometown Trojans taking on the Falcons of Forest Hill at Lake Worth.

The two teams would battle back and forth all night long. In the end, Forest Hill got the road victory, winning 26-21.

Both teams now have identical 2-2 records. Both have alternated wins and losses through their four games.

Forest Hill will try to string together consecutive wins when it opens district play at Wellington next week.

Centennial 28, Palm Beach Lakes 0

WATCH:@Cen10_Football only got to play a half of football on Friday but that was plenty of time for @riveron_daniel to show off his arm on an impressive connection to @Cameron1harris.#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/CICIFFBveN — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 24, 2022

Palm Beach Lakes has had a rough go of it this season.

Centennial quarterback Danny Riveron found Cam Harris for six on the way to a 28-0 halftime lead.

After two lightning delays, the game was eventually called.

Centennial moves to 3-1 on the season, while Palm Beach Gardens drops to 0-5.