No. 6 Pahokee handles rival Glades Central 46-14 in 'Muck Bowl'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here is a look at the final week of the high school football regular season throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

No. 6 Pahokee 46, Glades Central 14

Pahokee head coach Emmmanuel Hendrix expected a blowout win against rival Glades Central during Friday night's "Muck Bowl" game. He got just that.

The sixth-ranked Blue Devils took down the Raiders 46-14, capping a successful season for Pahokee.

Quarterback Austin Simmons found receiver Hardley Gilmore in the end zone early and the Pahokee defense was unrelenting in the first half.

WATCH: What does a 'Muck Bowl' win mean for alumni?

What does a 'Muck Bowl' win mean to alumni?

Pahokee (8-2) took a 30-0 shutout into the locker room at halftime, but Glades Central (2-8) showed some fight at home, scoring twice after the break. But by then the outcome was all but decided.

The Blue Devils won back-to-back "Muck Bowl" games for the first time since 2017.

Centennial 59, Port St. Lucie 0

Crosstown rivals Port St. Lucie and Centennial concluded their regular seasons with a grudge match.

The Jaguars of Port St. Lucie entered the game having lost eight straight in this rivalry. By the end of the game, that gap grew to nine.

The Eagles forced five turnovers, including a 97-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, as Centennial shut out Port St. Lucie 59-0.

Benjamin 21, No. 8 King's Academy 7

A three-game losing streak for head coach Erik Kresser and the Benjamin Buccaneers turned into two-game winning streak entering Friday night's game against King's Academy.

Benjamin sophomore defensive end Amaree Williams' four sacks helped the Buccaneers upset the Lions 21-7.

Dwyer 16, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Al Shipman played and coached at Palm Beach Lakes, but he was on the visiting sideline Friday night.

Kyle McNeal helped the Panthers with an interception and long TD reception to open the second half as Dwyer shutout Palm Beach Lakes 16-0.