No. 3 Palm Beach Central retains Wellington Cup; No. 2 Vero Beach rebounds against rival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here is a look at some of the top games throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

No. 3 Palm Beach Central 41, Wellington 14

WATCH:



The Welly Cup and the district title were both on the line tonight. @JustinBostic7 helped make sure that the hardware is staying with the @PBCbroncosFBALL.@CoachT_22 #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/9oCSguAngy — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

First-year Palm Beach Central head coach Kevin Thompson was nervous about his first Wellington Cup. But he didn't need to be.

The Broncos handled Wellington 41-14 to claim the district title, earning Thompson a Gatorade shower.

Senior defensive back Justin Bostic put on a show for Palm Beach Central. The Florida A&M commitment had not one but two pick sixes in his final Wellington Cup.

The win was the eighth straight for the Broncos in the crosstown rivalry.

No. 2 Vero Beach 10, No. 6 Treasure Coast 7 OT

WATCH:



Another year and another classic between @VBFootball and Treasure Coast.



A field goal in overtime gives Vero the district title. @VandreviusJ @JakeWhiteley_#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/lP4jhRFrRL — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

No. 2 Vero Beach hosted No. 6 Treasure Coast looking to snap a two-year losing streak in the rivalry.

Star receiver Vandrevius Jacobs – a Florida State commitment – scored Vero Beach's only touchdown of the night.

In the end, it came down to the kickers. Vero Beach's kicker made his. Treasure Coast's kicker didn't.

Vero Beach snapped its losing streak in a 10-7 overtime victory.

King's Academy 21, No. 9 Inlet Grove 7

WATCH:



It was a district title battle on Friday night and the @TKALions leaned on their defense to add to a season win total that hasn't been seen since the magical 2018 for the Lions. @facon_joshua #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/lHlubyuuId — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

In Riviera Beach, a pair of first-year head coaches were looking to take home a district title.

Inlet Grove and King's Academy leaned on their defenses.

Late in the fourth quarter, Inlet Grove had the ball trailing by 7 when King's Academy linebacker Josh Facon intercepted the Hurricanes, setting up King's Academy's final touchdown in a 21-7 upset win.

King's Academy improved to 8-1 on the season – the most wins since its state runner-up season in 2018.

Inlet Grove will have to wait and see if it can make the playoffs as an at-large team.

Palm Beach Gardens 38, Jupiter 7

A district title was on the line in Jupiter as the Warriors hosted Palm Beach Gardens.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in district play, but the Gators prevailed 38-7.

It's the first district title in four years for Palm Beach Gardens, guaranteeing a playoff spot.

Palm Beach Gardens has now won three of its last four games and will finish the regular season at home against Park Vista before heading into the postseason.

Atlantic 43, Glades Central 0

WATCH:



The @AHS_BALL is getting hot at the right time.



The Eagles pick up another victory on Friday as they await to find out who they will be taking on in the postseason. @StewartJamael @GrafLincoln @L1Tyson #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/0kGBd9orKb — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

Glades Central took the trip to Delray Beach to take on Atlantic. That's about all the Raiders did.

The Eagles put on a dominating homecoming performance, holding the Raiders to fewer than 60 yards of offense.

Tyson Lubin had two receiving touchdowns in Atlantic's 43-0 shutout victory.

Boynton Beach 49, American Heritage 14

WATCH:@BbchsA stays dedicated to who they are and it results in another 40+ point performance and a Friday night win for the district champs. @1Souji @1k_souji #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/NhM2oAdUVg — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

Boynton Beach came into the game fresh off its first-ever district title last week.

The Stallions struggled to contain Boynton Beach's running game.

The Tigers rushed for nearly 200 yards on American Heritage's defense, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half.

Standout running back Bobby Smith Jr. had another 100-yard game for the Tigers, including an 80-yard touchdown run, as Boynton Beach crushed American Heritage 49-14.

Benjamin 85, SLAM 0

WATCH:@MicahMaysJr1 is making a case to be QB1.@SweetingDarrell is showed off the speed.



The @BenjaminBucsFB gave the scoreboard operator plenty of work on Friday night. @EricKresser #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/yzW6wBNwA5 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

It was homecoming at Benjamin and there was plenty for the Buccaneers to celebrate.

Almost everyone in a Benjamin uniform would join the touchdown party in a dominate 85-0 victory.

The Buccaneers evened their record at 4-4 after a 0-3 start to the season. They're currently in position to grab a postseason berth.

Dwyer 20, Seminole Ridge 17

WATCH:



Another week and another nail biter for the @DwyerHSFootball team. @CoachAlShipman and the Panthers pick up another Friday night victory. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/OeLNb43TgA — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

Dwyer has had a flare for the dramatic this season in its first year under head coach Al Shipman. That continued against Seminole Ridge.

The Panthers scored a late touchdown to knock off Seminole Ridge 20-17 on the road.

Dwyer is now 6-3 on the season and vying for a postseason spot. The Panthers conclude the regular season next week against Palm Beach Lakes, Shipman's former team.

Park Vista 20, No. 4 Santaluces

WATCH:@PVCobrasFB showed on Friday night that really anything can happen when you turn on those Friday Night Lights.



Devin Connally was a big reason why. @BallCoach5325 #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/nvHYyMIR22 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 29, 2022

No. 4 Santaluces was looking to remain perfect. But Park Vista had other plans.

The Cobras pulled off the 20-17 upset to hand Santaluces its first loss of the season.

Devin Connally had an intercepton on defense and some big catches on offense to help lead the Cobras to victory.

It was just the second win of the season for new Park Vista head coach Brandon Walker.

Santaluces will look to bounce back next week at home against Atlantic.