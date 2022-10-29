Watch Now
No. 3 Palm Beach Central retains Wellington Cup; No. 2 Vero Beach rebounds against rival

Palm Beach Gardens beats Jupiter to claim district title; Park Vista scores upset
On "Football Night in South Florida," Palm Beach Central holds onto the Wellington Cup with its eighth straight win over the crosstown rival, Palm Beach Gardens takes down Jupiter to win a district title and more.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 29, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here is a look at some of the top games throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

No. 3 Palm Beach Central 41, Wellington 14

First-year Palm Beach Central head coach Kevin Thompson was nervous about his first Wellington Cup. But he didn't need to be.

The Broncos handled Wellington 41-14 to claim the district title, earning Thompson a Gatorade shower.

Senior defensive back Justin Bostic put on a show for Palm Beach Central. The Florida A&M commitment had not one but two pick sixes in his final Wellington Cup.

The win was the eighth straight for the Broncos in the crosstown rivalry.

No. 2 Vero Beach 10, No. 6 Treasure Coast 7 OT

No. 2 Vero Beach hosted No. 6 Treasure Coast looking to snap a two-year losing streak in the rivalry.

Star receiver Vandrevius Jacobs – a Florida State commitment – scored Vero Beach's only touchdown of the night.

In the end, it came down to the kickers. Vero Beach's kicker made his. Treasure Coast's kicker didn't.

Vero Beach snapped its losing streak in a 10-7 overtime victory.

King's Academy 21, No. 9 Inlet Grove 7

In Riviera Beach, a pair of first-year head coaches were looking to take home a district title.

Inlet Grove and King's Academy leaned on their defenses.

Late in the fourth quarter, Inlet Grove had the ball trailing by 7 when King's Academy linebacker Josh Facon intercepted the Hurricanes, setting up King's Academy's final touchdown in a 21-7 upset win.

King's Academy improved to 8-1 on the season – the most wins since its state runner-up season in 2018.

Inlet Grove will have to wait and see if it can make the playoffs as an at-large team.

Palm Beach Gardens 38, Jupiter 7

A district title was on the line in Jupiter as the Warriors hosted Palm Beach Gardens.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in district play, but the Gators prevailed 38-7.

It's the first district title in four years for Palm Beach Gardens, guaranteeing a playoff spot.

Palm Beach Gardens has now won three of its last four games and will finish the regular season at home against Park Vista before heading into the postseason.

Atlantic 43, Glades Central 0

Glades Central took the trip to Delray Beach to take on Atlantic. That's about all the Raiders did.

The Eagles put on a dominating homecoming performance, holding the Raiders to fewer than 60 yards of offense.

Tyson Lubin had two receiving touchdowns in Atlantic's 43-0 shutout victory.

Boynton Beach 49, American Heritage 14

Boynton Beach came into the game fresh off its first-ever district title last week.

The Stallions struggled to contain Boynton Beach's running game.

The Tigers rushed for nearly 200 yards on American Heritage's defense, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half.

Standout running back Bobby Smith Jr. had another 100-yard game for the Tigers, including an 80-yard touchdown run, as Boynton Beach crushed American Heritage 49-14.

Benjamin 85, SLAM 0

It was homecoming at Benjamin and there was plenty for the Buccaneers to celebrate.

Almost everyone in a Benjamin uniform would join the touchdown party in a dominate 85-0 victory.

The Buccaneers evened their record at 4-4 after a 0-3 start to the season. They're currently in position to grab a postseason berth.

Dwyer 20, Seminole Ridge 17

Dwyer has had a flare for the dramatic this season in its first year under head coach Al Shipman. That continued against Seminole Ridge.

The Panthers scored a late touchdown to knock off Seminole Ridge 20-17 on the road.

Dwyer is now 6-3 on the season and vying for a postseason spot. The Panthers conclude the regular season next week against Palm Beach Lakes, Shipman's former team.

Park Vista 20, No. 4 Santaluces

No. 4 Santaluces was looking to remain perfect. But Park Vista had other plans.

The Cobras pulled off the 20-17 upset to hand Santaluces its first loss of the season.

Devin Connally had an intercepton on defense and some big catches on offense to help lead the Cobras to victory.

It was just the second win of the season for new Park Vista head coach Brandon Walker.

Santaluces will look to bounce back next week at home against Atlantic.

