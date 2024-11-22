Dwyer High School basketball court named in honor of legendary coach Fred Ross

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Thirty-four years as a coach at one school at any level is almost unheard of nowadays.

But for Dwyer High School head boys basketball coach Fred Ross, it's a labor of love and mentorship. Recently the school named their basketball court in honor of him.

"For the first time in probably my life, I was speechless," Ross said. "It just felt great when I came out and saw the fans, former players and people who have supported me all these years, I was just speechless."

WPTV Dwyer High School boys' basketball coach Fred Ross speaks to WPTV reporter Todd Wilson.

Ross said coaching boys' basketball is what he's meant to do

"It feels like it's my calling," he told WPTV.

Brian Justine used to play for Ross. Now, he's the athletic director and a coach under him.

"He's still the coach here today," Justine said. "I got lucky enough to go through the basketball program in high school and it changed my life. It has nothing to do with the wins and losses."

Jermuni Schuler is in his second year with the team. He said Ross is more than just a coach.

WPTV Brian Justine explains how playing for Fred Ross changed his life.

"Look at the banners he's won a lot of state championships," Schuler said. "He worked for his spot, he deserves it."

Ross hasn't put a date on when he'll retire from coaching. He said he's still enjoying the game and the young men he mentors.

"As long as I feel like I'm helping them to develop into better people, better young men I'm going to stay as long as my health will allow me," he said.