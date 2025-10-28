Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School quarterback's winning season extends beyond the field with Best Buddies bond

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School opened three years ago in western Lake Worth, establishing itself as a formidable football team in Palm Beach County.

But starting quarterback Caleb Butler is establishing relationships that will last him and his best friend, Troy Baldwin, for life.

WATCH BELOW: Winning season extends beyond the field for Garcia HS quarterback

Two years ago, Butler arrived on the campus of Garcia High School.

"I got here at the end of my sophomore year, around the fourth quarter. I've really just grown into the system and the school. The coaching staff and team brought me in as a family," Butler said.

Butler is known as the team's leader.

However, off the field, Butler has developed a relationship with a teammate who doesn't lace up his cleats.

"He's cool and we play football," said Butler's best friend, Troy "The QB Stopper" Baldwin.

The relationship began two years ago, when Butler joined the school's Best Buddies Program.

"Me and him, as soon as I saw him, I said, 'Dang, that's going to be a great friend of mine,'" Butler said.

The two now spend every day together.

You can see them in the classroom making shirts or on the football field, sharpening their skills.

"I pull up to his games and watch him play. He is a good quarterback," Baldwin said.

Two weeks ago, the duo was nominated for the honor of Champion of the Year, a fundraiser through Best Buddies.

"It's a big impact; it goes straight to Best Buddies. Last year, they made over $200,000, and it was great," Butler said.

With two months until Butler early enrolls at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde asked him if it was bittersweet that he'll soon be leaving Baldwin.

"A friendship and a bond are something that you can't get rid of. It's still going to stay, and even if I'm miles away, I'll still call Troy and make sure he's OK and know he's my best friend," Butler said.

Click here to learn how you can become a part of the Best Buddies program.