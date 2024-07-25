Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School football team adding 'bricks to the foundation' as program begins second season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The high school football season is now less than a month away.

Many teams are getting ready to take the field and finally chase after a state title.

WPTV spoke with players and coaches at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School as they prepare for their second season.

WPTV Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School football coach Brandon Walker explains the mentality of the team heading into the program's second season.

"The opportunity for us to go through a spring and then have summer training workouts has been instrumental to us getting to where we need to be," Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School football coach Brandon Walker said. "A lot of strides to go, but we are definitely making progress."

Year two of the program is bringing some hard work and a new attitude with it as the team hopes to quickly build this team into a dynasty.

"We're going to measure ourselves by growth," Walker said. "I mean our philosophy is brick by brick, so each week we are going to keep adding bricks to the foundation, and if we've added a lot of bricks by the end of the year, then it's been a good year for us."

WPTV Dominic Luchina speaks about the mentality of the Bulldogs heading into season two.

This season brings a lot of promise and these Bulldogs are hoping it will bring a lot of wins with it as well.

"One and nine [record] was a very building year, kind of inexperienced," junior Dominic Luchina said. "All the work we did in the spring, getting bigger, faster, stronger will improve during the season."

With the season only three weeks away for some of our schools, it looks like it'll be time to prove it on the gridiron.

"Last year we were considered the underdogs," sophomore Zion Vilma said. "This year, I think the hard work we put in, it'll bring us up to the top."