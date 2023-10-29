Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Clewiston, Inlet Grove seasons unclear as schools await outcome of FHSAA investigation

Both teams involved in fight during Oct. 20 game
Following a fight against Clewiston, Inlet Grove will have to forfeit their next game that was scheduled against King's Academy.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 13:55:01-04

RIVIERA BEACH — Questions still remain about the future of the Clewiston and Inlet Grove Community High School football programs after a fight broke out between the two teams.

In the meantime, Friday's games were canceled for both teams and Clewiston's homecoming game against Okeechobee on Thursday is also off.

The incident between both teams ended their Oct. 20 game in Riviera Beach.

In the days after that game, the Hendry County schools superintendent and Clewiston High School principal issued a joint statement explaining the Tigers' varsity football program would be suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of a Florida High School Athletic Association investigation.

The St. Andrew's Scots knocked off the Somerset Academy Canyons, 41-14, on Oct. 27, 2023.

High School

Week 10 recap: St. Andrew's Scots clinch district championship

Pete Gomez
11:55 PM, Oct 27, 2023

The week after the game between the two schools WPTV asked administrators at Inlet Grove High School if their team would be similarly suspended. Staff there declined the opportunity to go on camera but did say the case was under investigation.

Inlet Grove staff also confirmed that their game against the King's Academy on Friday was forfeited. Similarly, Clewiston's game against Avon Park on Friday was forfeited as well.

Looking ahead, Clewiston head football coach Andrew Powell also confirmed in a statement the varsity team's home game against Okeechobee High School on Thursday would be canceled.

"Regardless of the outcome of the FHSAA investigation, which is still pending," Powell said. "I want my team, my school and my community to know that the behavior exhibited by my team last week during and after the altercation will not be condoned."

Other homecoming festivities were still scheduled.

Inlet Grove's football team is still scheduled to play Moore Haven on Thursday, with no word yet whether that game will be forfeited as well. Both games against Okeechobee and Moore Haven are their final matchups of the regular season.

WPTV has contacted the FHSAA for information about the status and outlook of the investigation into both teams but has yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!