Clewiston, Inlet Grove seasons unclear as schools await outcome of FHSAA investigation

RIVIERA BEACH — Questions still remain about the future of the Clewiston and Inlet Grove Community High School football programs after a fight broke out between the two teams.

In the meantime, Friday's games were canceled for both teams and Clewiston's homecoming game against Okeechobee on Thursday is also off.

The incident between both teams ended their Oct. 20 game in Riviera Beach.

In the days after that game, the Hendry County schools superintendent and Clewiston High School principal issued a joint statement explaining the Tigers' varsity football program would be suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of a Florida High School Athletic Association investigation.

The week after the game between the two schools WPTV asked administrators at Inlet Grove High School if their team would be similarly suspended. Staff there declined the opportunity to go on camera but did say the case was under investigation.

Inlet Grove staff also confirmed that their game against the King's Academy on Friday was forfeited. Similarly, Clewiston's game against Avon Park on Friday was forfeited as well.

Looking ahead, Clewiston head football coach Andrew Powell also confirmed in a statement the varsity team's home game against Okeechobee High School on Thursday would be canceled.

"Regardless of the outcome of the FHSAA investigation, which is still pending," Powell said. "I want my team, my school and my community to know that the behavior exhibited by my team last week during and after the altercation will not be condoned."

Other homecoming festivities were still scheduled.

Inlet Grove's football team is still scheduled to play Moore Haven on Thursday, with no word yet whether that game will be forfeited as well. Both games against Okeechobee and Moore Haven are their final matchups of the regular season.

WPTV has contacted the FHSAA for information about the status and outlook of the investigation into both teams but has yet to receive a response.