WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When people think of Cardinal Newman, they often picture Friday night football, but the school’s volleyball program is making its own noise.

Cardinal Newman’s Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in Palm Beach County and are led by three Division I seniors: Ava Castro, Lyla Buser and Olivia Peterson.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Cardinal Newman volleyball team serves up championship dreams with three D1 commits

“I think our team chemistry is like no other. We get along with each other so well, we even have little inside jokes on the court,” said Buser, a middle blocker who said she has attended three high schools and that Cardinal Newman has become the best fit so far. Lyla has committed to Providence College.

“Knowing that we have three Division I athletes, it's been such a blast.”

The seniors are part of a South Florida powerhouse that has pushed the Crusaders to a 7-1 start.

Peterson, who has committed to Furman University, said the record has helped raise the squad’s confidence.

“With our loss to Jupiter, it's really helping us grow as a team and learn from our mistakes,” she said.

After the loss to Jupiter, the Crusaders responded by shutting out St. John Paul last week.

“To see how they work together and the dynamic, it truly shows who they are as athletes,” said head coach Joy VanDyke.

“The goal for any season is to win a state championship, and that's my goal. Anything short of that will be disappointing,” said Ava Castro, who has committed to Boston College.