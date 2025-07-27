LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — At an early age, Zamarii Sanders had a need for speed.

"It started originally from football. I knew I was fast since I was little, running jet sweeps, go balls, and stuff like that," said Sanders.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Kendall Hyde sits down with the high school star

Cardinal Newman track star gets speed challenge from Tyreek Hill via FaceTime

His speed allowed him to dominate on the gridiron, but he wanted to challenge himself without the pads.

"Around 10 years old in fifth grade, I asked my mom to put me in track. She did, and I ran out of the Hollandale PAL,” said Sanders.

He was a natural and shone for two years at American Heritage.

"I'm really humble, so I don't like to do all that stuff; I just like to go out there and run. I put in the work in practice, and it just shows in the track meets," said Sanders.

He might be humble, but the results have shown.

"My freshman year, in my first track meet ever, I ran a 10.4 as a freshman, and that was US number one at the time," said Sanders.

In his junior year, he transferred to Cardinal Newman.

"The transition was honestly smooth, it was pretty good, the chemistry clicked instantly,” said Sanders.

That instant chemistry was in full effect at the Louis Bing meet in Miami, winning both the 100- and 200-meter races, and helped cap off a 4x200 relay victory.

His success doesn't stop there.

"These two silver ones right here I won recently, last month at New Balance outdoor nationals," said Sanders.

That performance earned him a FaceTime call from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a challenge.

"That moment was cool to actually get on that FaceTime with him was pretty cool to see what he's about. We haven't scheduled it yet, but when we do, you all will know."

