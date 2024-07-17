Cardinal Newman hopes string of playoff appearances leads to state title

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The high school football season is starting to come into focus for many teams in South Florida.

Cardinal Newman is looking for a chance to bring home a state championship banner.

Three years running, the team has nine plus wins and playoff appearances.

"You'll see a lot of speed on our team. You'll see a physical team," Jack Daniels, Cardinal Newman's head football coach. "That's what we pride ourselves on. I'm excited. I just think we are going to have a really good season."

WPTV Jack Daniels discusses some of the team's strengths just a few weeks before the season begins.

Cardinal Newman is out in the heat, putting in the work. But they're ready to separate themselves from the pack.

"Yeah, we're here to play. We're here to dominate everyone that we play. We're here to run that up. We're here to show you who we are every play, every down, every series," junior Iggy Zulaica said.

Every year teams lose seniors and key players.

But luckily the Crusaders believe, they've got a good group ready for the battle.

WPTV Iggy Zulaica speaks about the intensity the Cardinal Newman players plan to play with come this fall.

"It's going to mean a lot for all of us because we all want the same goal," Zulaica said. "We've all been working for it. I've been here since my freshman year, and a lot of these guys coming in this year, last year, they all understand that we are trying to get through Chaminade, and they all know that's what we are going to do this year."

They're hoping when the season comes around that this is a team that is ready to win a state championship.

"Going out here and making the play," senior Xanai Scott. "Making sure that we flow to the ball, doing the little things that help us win."