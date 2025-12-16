WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cardinal Newman's football team knew they had something special brewing during the summer months, but even Head Coach Jack Daniels couldn't have predicted the remarkable journey that lay ahead.

"We knew we had some good players," Daniels said.

Cardinal Newman football team wins state championship after challenging season

The Crusaders welcomed new talent to their roster, including Phoenix Donghia, who transferred from Benjamin after that school's longtime coach departed.

"It was a great season, you know, I'm truly blessed for that," Donghia said.

With their newly loaded roster, the team set an ambitious goal from the start.

"Win a state championship," Donghia said.

However, the Crusaders faced an unexpected challenge in their preparation.

"We couldn't get anyone locally to play us," Daniels said.

Rather than settle for easier competition, Cardinal Newman scheduled several top-ranked national powerhouses throughout their season.

"I would do it all over again because if you can play with those guys, it lets you know you can compete," Daniels said.

The strategy proved successful as Cardinal Newman finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and entered the playoffs with momentum, scoring over 40 points in their first three postseason games.

The championship game pitted the Crusaders against Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna, a team seeking their fifth consecutive state crown.

"It was a normal day for me. I knew what I could do, and I was ready to show that," Donghia said.

The matchup featured over 20 future Division One athletes, but Cardinal Newman emerged victorious with a 17-14 upset victory.

"Winning a state championship is something special, and this whole season has prepared me for my next step into college," Donghia said.

Daniels said he's already looking ahead to next season but wants his players to savor their achievement.

"It's surreal, you just enjoy watching the kids, the celebration, and the fans. It's just a once-in-a-lifetime feeling," Daniels said.

