Cailean Bowman: Football player for St. Andrews School breaking barriers on field

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There's a buzz around the St. Andrews School football team. The Scots have made the playoffs for the second time in 47 years. Yet, there's a player on the team making her own history.

"It started off, there were volleyball tryouts, and I didn't make the volleyball team," Cailean Bowman said.

Bowman's journey to football is not like most. Attending a school that requires a sports credit, Cailean heard a couple of her guy friends joking around suggesting she try out for football.

"And I was like, 'Yeah,' and they were like, 'Yeah, do it,'" she said.

When Bowman brought up the idea, her mother admittedly hated it.

"I said, 'No way. No way. You're going to get killed by high school boys,'" Theresa Bowman said.

But through a bit of persistence, she eventually won her over.

"We're in the playoffs. One more opportunity," coach Jimmy Robertson said.

Robertson is grateful to have her.

"I welcomed her with open arms," he said.

He did, but he told the younger Bowman he wasn't going to treat her any different.

"You're going to do our conditioning," he recalled telling her. "You're going to have to be involved in the offseason and in-season workouts, and she did."

Bowman is a placeholder on field-goal attempts and does onside kicks.

"She went out there opening kickoff of our homecoming game, and guess what? We recovered the onside kick and it's the greatest thing ever," Robertson said.

Remember how she had to convince her mother to play? Now she's her biggest fan.

"I love coming to see her play," her mom said. "I bring my camera with a little zoom lens."

Cailean Bowman said her teammates are like her brothers, a big family, and she's sharing a message for any girl who sees her play.

"I would say anything is really possible, like, even if people tell you you shouldn't do something or can't do something," she said.

The Scots play Cardinal Newman High School on Friday night. Bowman will be ready when called to contribute.