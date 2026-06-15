Bulldogs have high hopes for program's 4th season at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School

Senior Sherwins Raymond said the team's success comes down to dedication.

"Yeah, it really just comes down to the commitment. Just being out here in the heat every day, no one really wants to do it, but doing it shows you're great," Raymond said.

WATCH BELOW: 'We're headed in the right direction,' Head coach Brandon Walker tells WPTV

Bulldogs have high hopes for program's 4th season

The program has grown quickly since its inaugural season. Head coach Brandon Walker said the players deserve credit for the team's rapid rise.

"To go from a 1-9 inaugural season to end up going 11-3 last year is a tribute to their hard work. I mean they bought into what we were doing from day one and it's been a process," Walker said. "We still got a lot of mountains to climb, but we're headed in the right direction."

The Bulldogs claimed the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state title and are now setting their sights higher, competing in a tougher classification.

"We want to compete for the FHSAA championship and we moved up to 6A, the largest classification now," Walker said. "We're in a really tough competitive district so if we can navigate our way through the season and get to the playoffs, we'll see where the chips fall in the end."

Senior JereMiah Celian said the team's goal goes beyond repeating as SSAA champions.

"I feel like this season we should repeat. But not just for the SSAA state championship, the actual state championship. You know, the actual Florida High School Association," Celian said. "I feel like that's the goal we actually have to get to. Just winning."

Summer workouts are underway as the Bulldogs prepare for the challenge ahead.