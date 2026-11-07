Brackets Released: High school football playoffs arrive in South Florida as top teams gear up for states

WEST PALM BEACH — High school football playoffs have arrived in South Florida, and the region's top teams are preparing for a run at a state championship after a season full of standout plays across Palm Beach County.

This fall, we showcased some of the best high school football highlights across Palm Beach County on our show, Football Night in South Florida, highlighting local talent. It's been a season full of epic touchdowns, wild interceptions and must-see turnovers.

Watch report from Eleanor Sheahan:

Brackets Released: Florida High school football playoffs

Behind these big plays are young athletes — many of whom will play college ball next year. This season, we caught up with several recruits who can't wait to play at the next level. Some are getting offers from top schools like Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, while others have committed to play for Navy, Army, West Point, FIU and the University of Miami, and more.

On Friday, the FHSAA released its playoff brackets, which included several teams in Palm Beach and surrounding counties. To name just a few first-round matchups:

(Open Division) West Boca vs. Raines

(1A) The Benjamin School vs. Archbishop Carroll

(1A) Pahokee vs. Palmer Trinity Miami

(2A) Cardinal Newman and St. Andrews earned byes

(4A) Atlantic vs. Miami Norland

(5A) Royal Palm Beach vs. Palmetto

(6A) Vero Beach vs. Fort Pierce Central

(6A) Jupiter vs. Miami Palmetto

(6A) Spanish River vs. Western



The full list can be found on the FHSAA website.

