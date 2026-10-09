Boynton Beach Community High School set to launch school district's only choice sports academy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A first of its kind program is coming to Boynton Beach High School. The school is launching the Palm Beach County School District’s only choice Sports Academy, giving students a chance to turn their passion for sports into a career— opportunities that go far beyond the field.

WATCH BELOW: Principal Dr. Moody Fuller speaks with WPTV's Todd Wilson how the academy came to fruition

Boynton Beach High to launch school district's only sports academy

“The idea came from just taking a look of our student interests,” Principal Dr. Moody Fuller said.

That closer look revealed something important, Boynton Beach students have a real passion for sports and the Boynton Beach Sports Academy was born.

"What we wanted to do was teach them that sports are more than just being an athlete,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the world of sports extends far beyond the playing field, with countless career opportunities. The academy gives students six different pathways to explore those careers.

"The six areas that we are focusing on, number one is going to be performance, culinary, hospitality, nutrition," he said. "We’re going to offer e-sports, photography, and broadcasting. We also have turf management coming soon and the last one is sports medical science."

The sports academy is also bringing some big changes to campus, including new turf on the football field, along with a new weight room and training room.

"We’re really hoping we have something to show fall of '27," he said. "We are expecting to break ground on our stadium this spring, we’re also looking at the weight room as soon as possible. Some of these facility upgrades will be in as soon as Aug. 27.”

And the school isn’t waiting to get started. Boynton Beach high is already accepting students for the sports academy for the fall of 2027.