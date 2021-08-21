Boca Raton High School lucky to play preseason football game

There was no happier parent in the stands of Boca Raton High School football stadium Friday evening than Marquita Phillips.

She and the family could finally see her son David Simouand play.

"He's really, really excited," she said. "We're all excited. Half of the family is out tonight."

There was a long line to get into the game and the stands were packed for this preseason game between Boca Raton High School and Port St. Lucie's Treasure Coast High School. Some folks showed up with masks, while others went without.

This game is one of the lucky ones to be played. The School District of Palm Beach County confirmed that six preseason games this week have been canceled.

"I thought this would get canceled also," grandma Mary said.

She wasn't the only person thinking the game was going to be canceled.

"Extremely lucky, fortunate. Happy for these guys. Happy for the fans," Jerry Alfano said.

Boca Raton High School athletic director Brandon Walker said they're very fortunate.

"For us to have opening night get the game kicked off, we're getting started a little bit late, but better late than never," he said.

Walker said safety first.

"We kind of stayed with the same safety protocols, making sure we're as sanitary as possible, social distancing as much as possible and just doing everything we can to protect our kids," he said.

Back in the stands, Phillips is sure of one way fans can keep the season rolling.

"Vaccinated or not, wear a mask," she said.