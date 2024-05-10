Boca Raton High School water polo player prepares for career at Stanford, pursues Olympic dreams

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton boys water polo season has already ended but WPTV caught up with the team and one of their shining stars to talk about the future.

One of the players, Max Zelikov is committed to Stanford to play for their water polo team, but he has bigger dreams for his future.

"I've been able to represent the U.S. in many junior teams," Zelikov said. "I've already understood the prestige and the honor that it is."

He's heading to the West Coast soon to play for the Cardinal but could soon make his way to the Olympic Games in 2028.

"That would be something extremely incredible," Zelikov said. "The mix of the two, being in the U.S. and Los Angeles, being something that I've aspirated to my entire life. It would mean a lot."

He's had a successful career here at Boca Raton High School. It's something his father has seen firsthand because of his work ethic.

"His work and dedication, working five to six hours a day sometimes have definitely played a big role in his water polo skills development," Boca Raton High School assistant water polo coach Eugene Zelikov said.

His son might be leaving for college soon, but his teammates will always remember what he's done for the Bobcats.

"Defiantly the work and the motivation, he's grinding it out all the time," Tyler Lage, who will be a senior this fall for the Boca Raton High School water polo team. "He's in the pool or he's in the gym training. He always pushes me harder to accomplish my goals."

But before he makes it to the worlds biggest stage, he's looking forward to his next journey in college.

"To be at a school such as Stanford, such a great program, to come from Boca High, I think it's really good to represent Florida," Max Zelikov said. "For me, it's a great feeling to know that things are starting to pay off and I'm on the good route."