Boca Raton High School football team working on getting 'better every single day' ahead of season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton High School Bobcats are getting ready for the 2024 football season, and like so many other teams they're working hard this summer.

With that discipline and a family attitude, the Bobcats could have yet another great year.

"We got guys that are worried about winning football games, guys that are worried about making sure we get better every single day," Boca Raton High School head football coach Alex Savakinas said. "I think that's what is going to lead to us having a lot more success this season."

WPTV Boca Raton head football coach Alex Savakinas details the mentality of the team entering the season

After a record season, the Bobcats are hoping that this year will be another milestone.

"Well, obviously last year we won our district for the first time in over 20 years. It was a huge thing," senior Jordan Davis said. "It just reminds us to go back and do it again.”

As new faces join the team, it's up to these seniors to show them the way. It's a task they're more than ready for.

WPTV Jordan Davis discusses how the Boca Raton football team is preparing for the upcoming season.

"That's the standard we are building here," senior Matthew Ragan said. "I really think these freshman and young kids are picking it up, and it's extremely a blessing to have kids who are willing to pick this up and just take off with it."

As the Bobcats get ready for the kickoff classic, they're looking forward to what this season has in store.

"Our whole mentality is, do the work now so when it comes later in the season, all we have to worry about is going out there and playing ball," Davis said.