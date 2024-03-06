Boca Raton Community High School boys soccer team returns home with state title

BOCA RATON, Fla. — So many tough battles were played for the Bobcats and after a long season, the Boca Raton Community High School boys soccer team came out on top and claimed the state title.

With 24 wins and no losses, Boca Raton has claimed their fifth state title.

“Earlier this season we knew we had an objective to finalize that and have that in our hands," said Reed Ostendorf, who is the team's senior, left center back. "Like I said, to end the state final game with the trophy, there’s no better feeling.”

WPTV Senior soccer player Reed Ostendorf talks about winning the state title.

The Bobcats had a total of 18 shutouts and averaged almost four goals a game.

“I knew that if we just concentrated on not getting scored on, that the offense would take care of itself," coach Marcelo Castillo said. "Sure enough, defense wins championships and I’m so happy that in a week these kids are going to be planning to pick out their rings.”

However, they’re now looking forward to a new challenge and hope they’ll get another shot to defend their title.

WPTV Coach Marcelo Castillo talks about strategy for winning state title and the goals moving forward.

“That’s the part that keeps me going. Next year will be my 20th year here and I told the kids here that I’m going to pull the plug on my career here when I don’t want to win anymore," Castillo said. "These kids kind of reignite my fire for winning every year. Now, I don’t win for me, I win for them.”

Coach also told WPTV that he feels good about the kids that are returning. He is loosing half of his starters. However, he knows that he has a great group of kids in reserve and he can’t wait to see if they can defend the state championship.