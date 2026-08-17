Boca Raton Christian School volleyball team eyes back-to-back state championships this season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — High school volleyball season is back, and Boca Raton Christian School's team is returning to the court with one goal in mind: a second consecutive state championship.

The defending state champions are back at practice and back at the whiteboard, drawing up their plan for the season ahead.

WATCH BELOW: Boca Raton Christian School volleyball team eyes back-to-back state titles

Boca Raton Christian School volleyball team eyes back-to-back state titles

"We are focused again on that one goal, which is to win states," head coach Len Visser said.

Last November, the Blazers won the 1A Florida state volleyball championship — a moment the team says they are eager to replicate.

"I was ecstatic. I was so happy. I mean, I was waiting like 3 years to finally win. Seacrest (Country Day in Naples) kept getting us, but I was like, thank God it finally happened and hopefully one more time," captain Caitlin Crino said.

Returning to the court are co-captain setters Mackenzi VanZwieten and Caitlin Crino. They said the bonds built over years of playing together are a driving force heading into this final season.

"I'm really looking forward to making memories with my team. I feel like I've gotten so much closer to the girls on my team the past few years," VanZwieten said.

Eleanor Sheahan

"I played with these girls, most of these girls, at least since 8th grade, 7th grade, so just really finishing it off, closing this chapter with them," Crino said.

The captain says unity will be the key to success this year.

"We're not going to be able to do this, just one person on the court doing everything; we have to improve as a team," Crino said.

The Blazers are returning this season with an almost identical lineup. The Blazers only had one player graduate from last year, and another is back after being injured.

Visser said younger players are also stepping up, and he can already see the growth.

"All around they're just more mature. I think they're more confident this year. I think they just know how to win now, having been in it, and that will definitely help us," Visser said.

With their sights set on a return trip to states, some seniors are also thinking beyond high school competition. Visser said four players have already verbally committed to play Division 1 volleyball in college. But before college ball, the Blazers say they have some unfinished business.

"Finishing it off on a really good note and, hopefully, winning states again, would be really, really nice," Crino said.

The Blazers play their first game of the season Monday night against Cardinal Newman.