'BEST FEELING OF MY LIFE': Wellington softball team wins state championsips

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A long-awaited title is heading to Wellington as the Wolverines have captured their first-ever softball state title following a thrilling championship game.

“Just an awesome feeling,” said Wellington head Softball coach, Mark Boretti. “Really is, awesome feeling.”

Wellington was tied going into the 8th inning and it was Sam Ellis who hit the winning ball.

"It was the best feeling of my life," Kaylee Riles said.

After making history, it’s now time for this softball team to build on it for the future.

“The fact that we got to do it our senior year, I think that leaves a big legacy,” Erryn Lowe said. “I know it will be looked up to.”

Although a great feat, there is still a lot of work to be done in the off-season if the Wolverines want to defend their title.

“The one goal I had coming into the season was to improve the culture and improve Wellington softball,” Tori Payne said. “That’s just setting up the standard and leaving behind a legacy that is going to be carried for years to come.”

Hopefully, when it’s all said and done, these underclassmen will have the chance to build off this momentum and head back to reclaim the throne.