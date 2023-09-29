Berean Christian golfer Staci Pla impresses on course, piano keys

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Since she was 5, Staci Pla has had her own set of golf clubs.

"I always knew that, since I was in the golf business, she was going to be a golfer," Pla's mother said.

That's because her mother is the new golf coach at Berean Christian School. Sherri Pla is also the program director for the PLA Junior Golf Academy.

"To just see how much, you know, she sacrifices and loves being out here, loves doing golf, loves chasing her dreams, as a parent, you wouldn't want anything more for your kid," Sherri Pla said. "Like, you couldn't ask for anything more."

John Barron/WPTV Sherri Pla, who coaches golf at Berean Christian School, speaks about her daughter, Staci Pla, during a recent golf session.

Although the dream is to play professionally, Staci Pla isn't just focused on making the tour.

"On tour, like, for me now, is, like, just the goal," she said. "That's not easy, but I know I can get there. And then it's, like, winning, then winning bigger events. I think that's, like, the goal, seeing how good I can get."

Her swing is like music to the ears. Luckily for her, music is another specialty.

"I like to play the piano because playing the piano is just like playing golf," she said. "Once you do it enough and once you get comfortable, it's just like the same thing, same songs, and it just makes you feel good to know that you can play such beautiful music."

John Barron/WPTV Sherry Pla watches as her daughter, Staci Pla, practices playing the piano.

Although the piano might now be her future, it's still something she'll always carry with her.

"Because of her schedule and the amount of time and energy that she puts into golf, to be able to have something that she can do that's all hers, it's wonderful," Sherri Pla said. "I really take a lot of pleasure in listening to her play."