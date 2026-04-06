Benjamin School buddies turn fantasy football bond into life-changing nonprofit

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two student-athletes in Palm Beach County are using their free time to support underprivileged children.

Chase Atkins and Alexander Klein — who met at The Benjamin School — came together with a simple idea: get a basketball court opened for kids in need. They did just that and more, building a safe haven and inspiring the next generation.

WATCH BELOW: Benjamin School buddies turn bond into life-changing nonprofit

Benjamin School buddies turn bond into life-changing nonprofit

Their middle-school friendship has grown into an unexpected brotherhood.

"I instantly started hanging out with him. ... The main thing is actually fantasy football ... that got us together," Atkins, a 16-year-old philanthropist, said.

This friendship became life-changing after a visit by someone close to Klein.

"When I was 13 years old, my surrogate brother from Uganda came to visit. He was telling me the struggles the kids had with sports and clean water," said Klein.

In that moment, they founded PureHealth World, a student-led nonprofit that raises money and awareness, creating opportunities for children facing challenges.

"I thought it was fantastic. I sat down, and I was one of the first to get involved," Atkins said.

The team built a basketball court at Place of Hope, a child welfare organization in South Florida providing residential foster care, family outreach and specialized services for abused, neglected and trafficked youth.

The boys organized a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise funds.

"It's tough to get the money, but when you describe such a great cause, it wasn't that hard, and everyone wanted to help out," Klein said.

PureHealth World raised over $100,000, and months after building the court, the boys unveiled it at Place of Hope.

"This will become the hub, the center of everything that goes on here, and it's all because these young men stepped up to do something for others," Charles Bender, the Founding CEO of Place of Hope, said.

"It's incredible, it's honestly amazing. We came in here in January to do a video of the court beforehand, and comparing it now, it’s incomparable, almost," Atkins said.