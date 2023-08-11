Austin Connelly back on football field less than year after serious injury

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Austin Connelly is getting ready for another football season.

"I'm really excited for what this season's going to bring," he said.

But for the Jensen Beach High School senior quarterback, that statement almost didn't become reality.

Less than a year ago, Connelly suffered a horrific injury during practice.

"The first thought that went through my mind was, 'Will I ever move again?'" he recalled.

John Barron/WPTV Jensen Beach High School quarterback Austin Connelly prepares to take a snap during an August practice ahead of the 2023 season. He was injured in 2022 and was told he might not be able to walk again.

But then a miracle took place.

"Two days later, out of no medical explanation, I just got up and I started walking, praise God," Connelly said. "That's really all it is."

Seeing him on the field, one would never know a freak injury almost kept him from the sport he loves.

"I'm happy for the kid," head coach Tim Caffey said. "Because he proved a lot of the naysayers wrong and some of the people in medical science, he proved them wrong."

John Barron/WPTV Jensen Beach High School quarterback Austin Connelly speaks to head coach Tim Caffey during an August practice ahead of the 2023 season.

As the season grows closer, his Falcons coaches and teammates are just happy to welcome No. 4 back.

"Just to see him go from not being able to move to being out here, playing as hard as he is, working as hard as he is and becoming a team leader, I get goosebumps just thinking about it," Caffey said.