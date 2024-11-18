Atlantic High School's stellar 10-win football season led by 4 seniors

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic High School Eagles soared in 2024, winning 10 games in the regular season.



Leading the way were four seniors who are now looking to make a name for themselves in college.

That includes running back Deandre Desinor, who tallied 1,400 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns this season. His GPA is 3.8 and he has 44 scholarship offers. Some of the big-name schools looking to get him on campus include Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon.



"I got to the point where I was narrowing down schools, just pick a school who loves you," Desinor said. "Don't go to a big school to try to impress everybody else. Go for what's best for me and what I think is best for and my family."

With that being said, he has verbally committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers.



Starting quarterback Lincoln Graf is drawing interest from Keiser University in West Palm Beach along with Atlantis University in Miami, who has offered him a scholarship. He also just returned from a visit to Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.



"It's an accomplishment," Graf said. "It feels like you're getting rewarded for what you do in the present."

Graf still hasn't made up his mind just yet.

Then there's cornerback Tavius Horne Jr. He's committed to Eastern Carolina to play for the Pirates. He's clear on what he's looking forward to next.



"Just the new experience of playing on a bigger level in front of big crowds," Horne said.

Last but not least there's wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann, who is committed to Florida Atlantic University but Wake Forest is showing interest. He also just received an offer from North Carolina State on his mother's birthday.

"I was at dinner last night — my mom's birthday dinner — and I got a phone call from the N.C. State receivers coach and we had a conversation," Hoffmann said. "He told me he wanted to offer me a full scholarship."

All four Atlantis High School players have bright futures.

College football's National Signing Day is Dec. 4