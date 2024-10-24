Atlantic Eagles high school football team soaring into final games

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — At 6-1 so far this season, the Atlantic Eagles are one of South Florida's top football teams.

"There are expectations, you always want to achieve goals, but it's like the work, you do get what you put in," quarterback Lincoln Graf said.

Graf is the starting quarterback for the Eagles. He is also a big reason the Eagles are so good. So far this season, he's thrown for over 1600 yards and 21 touchdowns.

WPTV Quarterback Lincoln Graf says he thanks his coach for propelling the team toward success.

Graf said it all leads back to head coach Jamelle Murray.

"Especially through the summertime, Coach Murray had us going to a bunch of tournaments and camps and we also just spent more time together," he said. "So, that helped propel us."

Graf said he's also thankful for his linemen like the versatile Saji Rolle, a towering presence at 6'3 and 315 pounds.

WPTV Saji Rolle says he enjoys helping members of the team in his role as lineman.

"Pretty much my whole life I've been bigger than everybody,"Rolle said. "So, it's just where I fit in. I've always wanted to help people and that's like I'm enabling my quarterback to do his job."

Clearing a path for his quarterback enables Graf to throw to standout junior slot receiver Kemari Walcott.

WPTV Standout junior slot receiver Kemari Walcott says he has had great season so far.

I asked him how his season is going?

"It's been going great, actually," Walcott said. "Last year I didn't really play too much, so I took that personal, because I know I can do better."

Murray said the kids have bought into his system. A system of tough love, mutual respect and a love for the game.

WPTV Head coach Jamelle Murray explains how the Atlantic Eagles football team plans to tackle the playoffs.

The focus is on playoff success after last fall's early exit.



"It's not holding us back but we're also trying to overcome it," Murray said. "So, just the win or go home mentality each week and it starts Friday."