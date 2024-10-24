Atlantic Eagles high school football team soaring into final games

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — At 6-1 so far this season, the Atlantic Eagles are one of South Florida's top football teams.
"There are expectations, you always want to achieve goals, but it's like the work, you do get what you put in," quarterback Lincoln Graf said.
Graf is the starting quarterback for the Eagles. He is also a big reason the Eagles are so good. So far this season, he's thrown for over 1600 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Graf said it all leads back to head coach Jamelle Murray.
"Especially through the summertime, Coach Murray had us going to a bunch of tournaments and camps and we also just spent more time together," he said. "So, that helped propel us."
Graf said he's also thankful for his linemen like the versatile Saji Rolle, a towering presence at 6'3 and 315 pounds.
"Pretty much my whole life I've been bigger than everybody,"Rolle said. "So, it's just where I fit in. I've always wanted to help people and that's like I'm enabling my quarterback to do his job."
Clearing a path for his quarterback enables Graf to throw to standout junior slot receiver Kemari Walcott.
I asked him how his season is going?
"It's been going great, actually," Walcott said. "Last year I didn't really play too much, so I took that personal, because I know I can do better."
Murray said the kids have bought into his system. A system of tough love, mutual respect and a love for the game.
The focus is on playoff success after last fall's early exit.
"It's not holding us back but we're also trying to overcome it," Murray said. "So, just the win or go home mentality each week and it starts Friday."