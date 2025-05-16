American Heritage hosts Jamboree, gives glimpse at what's in store for 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The football season is right around the corner, but still we find ourselves in the midst of Jamborees like the one at American Heritage.

A few of our local teams got an early look at what could be in store in 2025.

American Heritage hosts 2025 Jamboree

It's always a gorgeous day when football is back, as South Fork, American Heritage and Jupiter Christian took the field in Delray Beach.

Starting with Jupiter Christian and South Fork, a few turnovers had both of the defenses putting a stop to the offensive flow.

Eventually, the Eagles started to fly, as the eighth grader Travis King showed what the next few years could look like.

He took the handoff and in a blink, had Jupiter Christian on the board after a 60+ yard rush.

The Eagles would take down South Fork 24-6.

Let’s see how the home team is looking as they took the field against South Fork.

The Broncos would have the same struggles early on as they took on South Fork, but eventually would get their offense moving.

In the end, American Heritage would take down South Fork as well, 16-0.

The football schedule hasn’t been announced yet for our local teams, but we will start to see these summer workouts begin in just a few weeks.