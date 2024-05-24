American Heritage football coach Jonathan King rebuilding program with 'family' attitude

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The spring football season is wrapping up, but teams like American Heritage are doing what they can to make the best of their time on the field before summer.

The new coaching staff is bringing a different vibe to the team and a new outlook on this upcoming season.

Head coach Jonathan King is looking forward to leading this team with the help of his coaching staff.

WPTV American Heritage head football coach Jonathan King speaks about spring practice and his work to rebuild the program.

"It's great to have individuals who have been a part of the program," King said, "what we are looking for to put this program back together, so it's a family. We have to start there first, and it's one day at a time."

The team's staff is filled with former players and South Florida natives.

"Coach King is a guy that everyone looks up to, everyone loves, great coach," junior Jack Wigginton said. "[He] brought in a bunch of coaches that everyone loves. They're pushing us every day. Practices here have been no joke."

The team's spring game gave the players a chance to see what's in store for the 2024 season.

"It gives them a chance to lead. It's roles that they haven't taken on," King said. "Now it's their turn to lead the team."