FORT PIERCE, Fla. — In Fort Pierce, behind the doors of A Future Worth Fighting 4, they embody what the City stands for.

“Here, this community is a big fighting community. If you’re from Fort Pierce, you know how we get down,” said Owner, Darrion Henry.

How they get down at A Future Worth Fighting 4 was on full display at the 2026 Florida State Police Athletic League.

WATCH: A local boxing gym brings the two C's: community and championships

A local boxing gym brings the two C's: community and championships

They finished with three state champions, a silver medalist, and a second-place overall team finish, and the star of the Tournament was none other than Justice Henry. He credits the gym's family-like atmosphere and tough-love environment for his success.

“This gym has been the biggest part of my life. I’ve been boxing since I was eight years old, and this became a home for our own little community and us, with everyone we bring in here,” said Henry.

While Henry has been boxing since he was eight, he has a teammate, Frantzner Jean, who’s just getting started but is already making a name for himself after winning his first fight by unanimous decision.

“It felt pretty fun; I just like the dopamine rush from it,” said Jean.

Every day after school, kids fill the gym to learn the sweet science of boxing, but there's one rule: you have to go to school every day.

“I’m a teacher at Dan McCarty, so I can see how their behavior has changed, and now I have a lot of kids who show up to school because they know if they don’t show up to school, I’m going to get on them,” said Henry.

One of the kids taking the school-first approach is Michael Sanchez, whose dad signed him up for classes, but now he’s ready to take this sport as far as it can go.

“I ended up liking it because I can learn from it, like discipline and hard work,” said Sanchez.

